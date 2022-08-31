BJP leader slams Karnataka govt over 'inaction' in Murugha Mutt seer case
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader H Vishwanath has hit out against the Karnataka government over its handling of the POCSO case against the rape-accused Lingayat seer and said that he will write to PM Modi regarding the matter.
The MLC from Karnataka on Wednesday also called on the Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and asked him to initiate action against the accused seer, Murugha Shivamurthy Sharanaru, as well as the district administration.
"If the Home Minister Jnanendra has any shame, he should initiate action against the accused seer. The district administration and superintendent of police of Chitradurga must be suspended immediately," the BJP leader said.
The Karnatka leader said that he would write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this connection.
Also read: Days after Pocso case, police yet to arrest Chitradurga seer
"I will write a detailed letter with all inputs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking protection of minor girls," the MLC said.
Vishwanath also said that it was unfortunate that no political leader was talking about the incident.
"No politician, opposition leader, social scientist or psychologist is opening their mouths. Everything is being viewed politically, as they fear losing votes. You are supporting someone accused of raping minors, just for the sake of votes. Siddaramaiah, a principal opposition party leader is keeping mum, Former CM BS Yediyurappa is defending the seer, the present CM is not handling issue properly, Home minister is giving supportive statement, what is happening" Vishwanath said.
The Karnataka MLC further claimed that despite Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO), action is not being taken.
Also read: Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
"POCSO act is a strong law, and it was brought in 2012 to protect minor girls from sexual violations. Under this, the accused is arrested within 24 hours. But, here even after four days of the complaint being lodged, there has been no action. He was instead brought respectfully back to his Muth.
Vishwanath also said that the seer should step down and cooperate in the investigation.
"The accused seer should step down from the position of mutt seer temporarily and submit to legal action in the interest of the safety of minor girls and their families. I know the accused seer, and if he comes out clean, the society will respect him more" the BJP leader said.
Earlier on Tuesday, the District Sessions Court in Chitradurga adjourned the anticipatory bail petition of the chief pontiff of the Murugha Mutt to September 1.
An FIR under the POCSO Act has been registered against the pontiff of the influential Muruga Math in Chitradurga after minor girls made allegations of sexual harassment against him.
The FIR has been filed against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga. According to the FIR, the girls were abused for over two years.
