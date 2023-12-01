BJP leaders demand CBI probe after contractor’s death

Former ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders CN Ashwath Narayan and Munirathna have called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of a 70-year-old former chief of one of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) civil contractors’ association on November 27, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The development came after D Kempanna, the current president of the state contractors’ association alleged that 70-year-old Ambikapathy, who also held the position of vice-president in the state contractor’s association, had faced significant stress attributed to the actions of a former minister and a current BJP MLA.

“Three years ago, Ambikapathy had a kidney transplant. Four days ago, he had undergone laser treatment for haemorrhoids. I spoke with him on Monday morning. As he complained of chest pain, he was taken to a city hospital. He passed away between 6 pm and 6.30 pm,” Kempanna said.

“Ambikapathy had faced significant stress attributed to the actions of a former minister and a current MLA. He was disturbed by that and that is the reason for his death,” he added.

CN Ashwath Narayan, after visiting the family on Wednesday said that Ambikapathy might have faced severe harassment, either from the state bureaucracy or certain ministers who had benefited from his favours. “Let the truth come out at least after his death, to know the real reason behind his death. So, the state government should order a high-level probe into the death,” he said.

Ambikapathy was also one of the contractors who had been arrested in connection with a criminal defamation case filed against them by former minister Munirathna over the commission allegations, although they were subsequently released on bail.

Reacting to the incident, Munirathna said, “The matter should be probed by the CBI.”

In October, the Income Tax (I-T) officials had found cash on premises owned by him and his family members as part of the multi-state search it had conducted on government contractors. Unaccounted cash of ₹94 crore, gold and diamond jewellery worth over ₹8 crore, and about 30 luxury wristwatches were seized by the I-T officials.

Ambikapathy has been a prominent figure in the 40% commission campaign led by the state contractors’ association. The contractors claimed that 40% commission had to be paid for works done, leading to a huge political row. The state Congress unit had launched the ‘PayCM’ campaign in the state before the assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the high court, noting that at least two contractors have reportedly taken their own lives in the state, issued a directive on Wednesday asking the state government and BBMP not to push contractors to the brink by causing delays in payments for completed projects, especially in the absence of any disputes regarding the contractual works.

The division bench, consisting of chief justice Prasanna B Varale and justice Krishna S Dixit, made these remarks while addressing a contempt of court petition filed by M/s Nikshep Infra Projects.

“How many contractors should commit suicide? Can the government delay payment when the work is completed sans any complaints or disputes?,” the court asked when the State government and the BBMP sought more time to pay ₹16.4 crore to a contractor despite the time granted by the court earlier.

The contempt petition alleges that both the government and the BBMP have failed to fulfil the payment within the stipulated six weeks, as directed by a single judge in an order issued on June 6, 2023. The petitioner, a contractor, has been awaiting payment from the BBMP for completed works for nearly a year.

