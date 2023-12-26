close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / BJP names Poojari as Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council

BJP names Poojari as Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council

ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Dec 26, 2023 07:36 AM IST

The Karnataka BJP has appointed Kota Shrinivas Poojari as the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, and Arvind Bellad as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

The Karnataka BJP on Monday announced the appointment of senior party MLC and former minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari as the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, and MLA Arvind Bellad as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

Senior BJP MLC and former minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council. (HT Photo)
Senior BJP MLC and former minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council. (HT Photo)

The BJP also has also appointed its MLCs Sunil Vallyapure and N Ravikumar respectively as the Deputy Leader of Opposition and its Chief Whip respectively in the legislative council -- the upper house; while party MLA Doddanagouda G Patil has been named as the Chief Whip in the lower house of the state legislature.

In a press release announcing these appointments, state BJP President B Y Vijayendra said, “appointments have been made as per the directions of party national President J P Nadda.”After the Assembly polls in May in which Congress swept to power, the BJP participated in two legislature sessions -- in July and earlier this December -- without appointments to these key posts, which had drawn large-scale criticism from ruling Congress and some sections of the society.

In fact, the post of legislature party leader or leader of Opposition in the Assembly too was vacant till November, until R Ashoka was appointed, ahead of the legislature session earlier this month.

After the appointment of Ashoka as the LoP and Vijayendra as the party’s state unit president in November, which led to some amount of disgruntlement in the BJP, there was a lot of speculation within the party, as to who will occupy other key legislature posts -- for which appointments were made today-- amid large number of aspirants and lobbying.

Poojari, who hails from Billava community and has a Sangh Parivar background, has already served as both leader of the house and opposition leader in the Legislative Council.

The appointment of Bellad and Patil as Deputy Leader of Opposition and chief whip in the Legislative Assembly respectively is significant considering that both hail from the north Karnataka region, as there was open disgruntlement in the state BJP, about the region not being given enough representation, after Ashoka and Vijayendra were given posts.

