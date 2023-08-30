BJP releases ‘chargesheet’ against Cong called ‘100 failures’ after 100 days of government

In a dig against the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a booklet titled “100 failures” after the Congress government completed its 100 days in power. Calling it a “charge sheet”, the saffron party alleged that the government was pursuing “politics of vengeance” and that their “financial indiscipline” has caused salary cuts to many government employees.

Former CM Bommai, state's BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and former minister Govind Karjol release a book alleging failures of the Congress-led state government.(PTI)

The booklet was released by former CM Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and senior leader Govind Karjol.

“The Siddaramaiah government, which assumed office on May 20, has betrayed people by not fulfilling its promises. He said before coming to power, the Congress had announced five 'guarantees' (pre-poll promises) and made speeches on corruption. However, by putting conditions on these guarantees later, the government has backtracked from its promises,” Nalin Kumar Kateel said.

Kateel accused the government of inaction against two government employees who were charged with corruption allegations and also said investors are backing out from the state due to “inadequate power supply”.

"There is drought in the state. There were no rains due to which farmers are forced to block roads. The farmers are staring at power outage. The government did not announce any pro-farmer scheme," Kateel said. The BJP leader explained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi under which ₹6,000 is credited into the account of farmers every year.

Talking about the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme rolled out by PM Narendra Modi, he added, “The Congress today has curtailed the scheme. This is an anti-farmer government. Corruption has spread its tentacles from Panchayat office to the CM office. More than anything, this government is pursuing the politics of vengeance. It is jailing those writing anything on social media against it. There is a sort of emergency here.”

Former CM Bommai also spoke to reporters, saying, “The government has failed in financial discipline. We had presented a surplus budget in February this year but when they (Congress government) came to power, they borrowed ₹8,000 crore. They have increased taxes exorbitantly.”

"There is a delay in the salaries paid to government employees. Many board and corporation employees are not getting their full salaries. This government did not construct even a kilometre road after coming to power be it rural roads, national highways or state highways. Not a single km road they built," Bommai said.

CM Siddaramaiah addressed the charges levelled by the opposition party, saying, “What moral right they have? They were drowned in corruption during their tenure. The Congress, when it was in the opposition, had demanded a probe into alleged scams during the BJP regime like the police sub-inspector recruitment scandal and the 40 per cent commission charge but they were not investigated. The Congress government has now ordered probe into such scams which it had demanded when it was in the opposition.”

(With PTI inputs)