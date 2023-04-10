BJP’s Jarkiholi shifts poll war room to Maharashtra

The BJP in Belagavi has shifted its election work to neighbouring Maharashtra, as permission from the Election Commission is needed to hold public rallies amid the Code of Conduct in force in the state. BJP’s Jarkiholi shifts election works to Maharashtra. (ANI)

The BJP held its meeting with workers of Belagavi Rural constituency in adjoining Shinnolli village in Chandgad taluk of Kolhapur district on Sunday. Shinnolli is the last village of Maharashtra which is just 13kms from Belagavi. Turamuri village which is the last village of Karnataka is adjoining to Shinnolli village.

BJP bigwig Ramesh Jarkiholi who was instrumental in bringing down the JD(S)-Congress government, and has pledged to defeat Congress legislator Lakshmi Hebbalkar representing Belagavi Rural, has shifted his constituency activities to Shinnolli.

Hundreds of BJP workers from the constituency participated in the booth level meeting at Shinnolli in which Jarkiholi attended. The workers were fed veg and non-veg meals in the meeting which was held on Sunday. The workers were said to be given vehicle fuel charges to reach the place. “Our two-wheelers were filled with ₹100 petrol to attend the meeting,” workers who attended the meeting, said on condition of anonymity.

The war of words between Jarkiholi and Hebbalkar has subsided since a week. Hebbalakr, who along with her son Mrunal and brother, MLC Channaraj Hattiholi and supporters engaged in door-to-door campaign in the constituency. “I’ll not respond to any comment. The work which I’ve done in my constituency in five years is enough for my campaign. My constituency citizens are wise enough to know the facts,” Hebbalkar said.

Source said, Hebbalkar, who is said to have good contacts with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, recently gave a jolt to Jarkiholi by recommending Dr Mahantesh Kadadi for a ticket against the latter from Gokak constituency. KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi also seemed surprised with the announcement of the candidate.

Kadadi, who is a medical doctor by profession, has a hospital in Gokak town and has earned good fame. He also belongs to Panchamsali caste in Lingayat community which has about 90,000 votes in the constituency. JD(S) Ashok Pujari who is known as a Swamiji in the Lingayat community has lost last three elections to Jarkiholi who got elected with Lingayat votes.