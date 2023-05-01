Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / BJP to release manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls today. What to expect

BJP to release manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls today. What to expect

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 01, 2023 08:44 AM IST

The Congress party has already revealed their five major poll promises and all eyes are on BJP’s manifesto now.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will release their election manifesto on Monday for Karnataka assembly polls in the presence of party national president JP Nadda and former CM Yediyurappa. The Congress party has already revealed their five major poll promises and all eyes are on BJP’s manifesto now.

The BJP will release the election manifesto on Monday from Bengaluru(Arijit Sen / HT Photo)
The BJP will release the election manifesto on Monday from Bengaluru(Arijit Sen / HT Photo)

Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi visits a tea seller's house in Belagavi, explains Congress party's poll promises. Video

What to expect from BJP manifesto

The ruling BJP is trying hard to retain its power in the state and the party is likely to focus on the welfare schemes. The Congress has already announced welfare programmes like Gruha Laksmi and Gruha Yojane whereas the BJP too is expected to include schemes that would benefit the women.

The BJP’s manifesto is also expected to concentrate on issues like urban planning and start-up culture. As Bengaluru has 28 constituencies, some major poll promises aiming at infrastructure and traffic issues might be included in the manifesto. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has already announced the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ project, where the development and urbanization would be extended to various regions, apart from the state capital.

The first-time voters are the target of all the parties and BJP is not an exception. Some major poll promises are also likely to be included to woo the young voters of Karnataka.

The manifesto is also expected to have schemes that address the unemployment issue. BJP might come up with a scheme to counter Congress’ Yuva Nidhi, where the party offered Rs. 3000 a month to those graduated and unemployed in the state. Crop loan waiver, subsidies, loans for self help groups are some of the issues that BJP might include in their list of poll promises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
basavaraj bommai bengaluru bharatiya janata party jp nadda karnataka assembly election karnataka + 4 more
basavaraj bommai bengaluru bharatiya janata party jp nadda karnataka assembly election karnataka + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out