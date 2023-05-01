BJP to release manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls today. What to expect

The Bharatiya Janata Party will release their election manifesto on Monday for Karnataka assembly polls in the presence of party national president JP Nadda and former CM Yediyurappa. The Congress party has already revealed their five major poll promises and all eyes are on BJP’s manifesto now. The BJP will release the election manifesto on Monday from Bengaluru(Arijit Sen / HT Photo)

What to expect from BJP manifesto

The ruling BJP is trying hard to retain its power in the state and the party is likely to focus on the welfare schemes. The Congress has already announced welfare programmes like Gruha Laksmi and Gruha Yojane whereas the BJP too is expected to include schemes that would benefit the women.

The BJP’s manifesto is also expected to concentrate on issues like urban planning and start-up culture. As Bengaluru has 28 constituencies, some major poll promises aiming at infrastructure and traffic issues might be included in the manifesto. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has already announced the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ project, where the development and urbanization would be extended to various regions, apart from the state capital.

The first-time voters are the target of all the parties and BJP is not an exception. Some major poll promises are also likely to be included to woo the young voters of Karnataka.

The manifesto is also expected to have schemes that address the unemployment issue. BJP might come up with a scheme to counter Congress’ Yuva Nidhi, where the party offered Rs. 3000 a month to those graduated and unemployed in the state. Crop loan waiver, subsidies, loans for self help groups are some of the issues that BJP might include in their list of poll promises.