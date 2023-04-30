Priyanka Gandhi visits a tea seller's house in Belagavi, explains Congress party's poll promises. Video

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who is in Karnataka for the election campaign visited a tea seller's house in Belagavi on Sunday morning. She was seen explaining the poll promises of Congress and told that the party will fulfil all of them, if voted to power. Priyanka Gandhi visits a tea seller's house in Belagavi.

While talking to a woman in the family who reportedly sells tea, Priyanka was seen saying, “The Congress party is committed to bring down the prices of daily needs. Apart from that, our five poll promises are aimed at the middle class section and the people who are below the poverty line. Please go through all poll promises of all the parties and vote for the right one. We shall go on a free bus ride to Sringeri , once the Congress comes to power.” The Congress party has already announced five poll promises, which include Gruha Lakshmi, Yuva Nidhi, Gruha Jyoti and Anna Bhagya. In this week, Congress has also announced that the bus rides for women will be free across the state, if the party comes to power.

On Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi – was seen enjoying the morning breakfast at Mysuru’s iconic Mylary hotel. She also interacted with the customers in Mylary and tried some famous Mysuru’s delicacies. The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.