Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Priyanka Gandhi visits a tea seller's house in Belagavi, explains Congress party's poll promises. Video

Priyanka Gandhi visits a tea seller's house in Belagavi, explains Congress party's poll promises. Video

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 30, 2023 12:34 PM IST

She was seen explaining the poll promises of Congress and told that the party will fulfil all of them, if voted to power.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who is in Karnataka for the election campaign visited a tea seller's house in Belagavi on Sunday morning. She was seen explaining the poll promises of Congress and told that the party will fulfil all of them, if voted to power.

Priyanka Gandhi visits a tea seller's house in Belagavi.
Priyanka Gandhi visits a tea seller's house in Belagavi.

Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi enjoys idlis and flips dosas at Mysuru's iconic hotel. Watch

While talking to a woman in the family who reportedly sells tea, Priyanka was seen saying, “The Congress party is committed to bring down the prices of daily needs. Apart from that, our five poll promises are aimed at the middle class section and the people who are below the poverty line. Please go through all poll promises of all the parties and vote for the right one. We shall go on a free bus ride to Sringeri , once the Congress comes to power.” The Congress party has already announced five poll promises, which include Gruha Lakshmi, Yuva Nidhi, Gruha Jyoti and Anna Bhagya. In this week, Congress has also announced that the bus rides for women will be free across the state, if the party comes to power.

On Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi – was seen enjoying the morning breakfast at Mysuru’s iconic Mylary hotel. She also interacted with the customers in Mylary and tried some famous Mysuru’s delicacies. The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress belagavi women woman wednesday priyanka gandhi mysuru + 5 more
congress belagavi women woman wednesday priyanka gandhi mysuru + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out