Priyanka Gandhi enjoys idlis and flips dosas at Mysuru's iconic hotel. Watch

Senior Congress leader and party’s star campaigner in Karnataka – Priyanka Gandhi – was seen enjoying the morning breakfast at Mysuru’s iconic Mylary hotel. She also interacted with the customers in Mylary and tried some famous Mysuru’s delicacies. Priyanka Gandhi enjoys idlis and flips dosas Mysuru's iconic hotel. Watch

KPCC president DK Shivakumar accompanied Priyanka Gandhi to the Mylary and she was seen eating idlis at the 80-year-old restaurant which is known for its breakfast. She also walked inside the kitchen and tried her hands on making and flipping a famous Mysuru masala dosa. Priyanka even had a chat with the customers and was also seen talking to the kids while having her breakfast.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar took to social media and wrote, “Started the day with an authentic special Idli breakfast with Smt. @PriyankaGandhi at the iconic 80 years old Mylari Hotel in Mysuru. The food here not just fills your stomach, it fills your heart as well.”

On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi addressed a public rally at T Narsipura and slammed PM Narendra Modi. She said, “I have seen that BJP leaders come here and speak strange things. I heard the Prime Minister was saying that opposition leaders want to dig his grave, what kind of talk is this? There won't be anyone in this country who doesn't want our Prime Minister's good health and that he has a long life.” Priyanka also urged the people of Karnataka to dethrone BJP from power with their votes.

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.