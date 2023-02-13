BJP worships Godse and Savarkar, but ignores Kittur Rani Chennamma: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka’s Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah lashed out at ruling Bharatiya Janata Party during the election campaign at Karnataka’s Vijayapura. The senior leader said that the BJP and its leaders in the state have never respected Rani Chennamma but worshipped people like Godse and Savarkar.

Speaking to reporters at Vijayapura, Siddaramaiah said, “BJP worships Godse, Savarkar and considers them as the idols. They admire the one who killed Gandhi. Savarkar who took a pension from Britishers is their inspiration. What will they teach the upcoming generations? They have never respected Kittur Rani Chennamma, the queen of Kittur who fought against the East India Company.”

Last week Siddaramaiah also took a swipe at the BJP and said that he is against the idea of Hindutva politics. “Hindutva and Hindu Dharma are different. I'm always projected as anti-Hindu and anti-Hindu Dharma. I'm not anti-Hindu Dharma. I'm also a Hindu, but I'm anti-Manuvada and Hindutva,” said the leader of opposition at Karnataka’s Kalaburagi.

However, CM Bommai responded to the former CM and said that he was known for vote bank politics. He said, “Siddaramaiah is known for doing vote bank politics in the state for a very long time now. His anti-Hindu ideology was exposed by the people in the last elections and the same will be repeated in upcoming elections.” The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held in April or May this year.

