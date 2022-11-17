BJP MLA questions party MP’s threat on bus stops with domes

Bengaluru: BJP legislator SA Ramadas on Wednesday questioned party MP Pratap Simha’s announcement that he would demolish bus stops in Mysuru that have domes on them.

Responding to the controversy over bus shelters in his constituency, Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas clarified that the idea was to build a bus stand designed like the Mysore Palace. He issued a press note and clarified that the bus stand, which has triggered a controversy over its purported look like that of a mosque, does not depict any linkage with a particular religion.

Simha on Sunday had said that he will bulldoze bus stops in the city with domes on top of them. “I have seen images on social media of a bus stand on which there were gumbaz (domes). At the centre, there was a big gumbaz and besides that, there were 2 smaller gumbaz; it is a masjid. I have asked KRILD engineers to remove it within 3-4 days, or else I have told them that I will bulldoze it with a JCB,” Simha said while addressing a gathering at a cultural event in the city on Sunday.

Simha’s speech went viral on social media.

He said a large dome in the middle and two small ones beside it is nothing but a mosque. Simha was referring to the newly constructed bus shelter in the Mysuru-Nanjanagudu road. Soon after the speech, KRIDL officials changed the structure of domes and converted it to look like a Kalash (a Hindu structure)

Ramadas clarified that against the claims made in the rumours, the contractor who worked on the project was not a Muslim, and linking the look of the bus stop to any religion was not right. “The designs were made keeping in mind the designs of Mysuru Palace, we wanted it to look like the iconic palace.” the MLA added.

“There are many other bus stands, built with a similar design. Contrary to Pratap Simha’s allegation, the dome atop the roof of the bus stand was not installed overnight – the work was completed last week itself. The contractor Mahadev is overseeing the work that is under progress,” said the legislator.

“The government has been asked in writing to form a panel of experts to inspect the design. We have no objection to redesigning the bus stand if the experts advise or if they feel that it would lead to controversy,” he clarified.

“The development work in Krishnaraja constituency is underway. Since we found the need to provide more shelters for travellers, we are getting bus stands built with the MLA funds,” Ramadas said in the press note.

Reacting to Ramdas, Pratap Simha said he is firm on his decision. “Whatever may be the reason for the construction of the dome, I am committed to demolishing it from the bus stop,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has written to the Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) asking them to demolish the bus shelters.

On Wednesday morning, a name board was put up at the bus stop, which read ‘JSS College Bus Stop’. The name board has pictures of PM Modi, Bommai and two seers. It is not known who installed the name board at the bus stop. The police visited the spot and held discussions with NHAI officials.

