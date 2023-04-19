BJYM leader murdered in Karnataka's Dharwad, police detain four

A BJP youth wing leader identified as Praveen was murdered on Tuesday night during the temple festival at Karnataka’s Dharwad district. The police have detained four suspects and confirmed their involvement in the murder.

BJYM leader murdered in Karnataka, police detain four

Speaking to reporters, Dharwad’s SP Lokesh Jagalasar said, “The murder of Praveen has been reported to us and we have detained four people as of now. We are investigating them, and the preliminary enquiry has revealed that Praveen was murdered in a brawl. Praveen was stabbed by the members of a rival group.”

According to police, a fight broke out between Praveen’s group and a group of drunkards during a temple procession. After a heated argument between Praveen, the other group left the place and came back with more number of people. Praveen and his group members were abused, and he was later stabbed with a knife by them. Though he was immediately rushed to the hospital, the efforts went in vain, and he was declared dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, Bharatuya Janata Yuva Morcha(BJYM) national president and Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya called it a murder by the political rivals. He wrote, “With deep anguish, we share the news of the murder of BJYM Dharwad Unit Executive Member & Kottur Gram Panchayat VP, Sri Praveen Kammar. He was brutally murdered by suspected political rivals late last night.BJYM demands immediate arrest of the killers & pray for his Sadgati.” However, the Dharwad police have ruled out the political rivalry angle in the murder and said that it happened during a fight between Praveen and a drunkard group.

Praveen is an executive member of BJYM’s Dharwad unit and he is also vice president of Kottur gram panchayat.

