Body of 4-year-old Goa murder victim brought to father's apartment in Bengaluru

In another development on the shocking Goa murder case, the body of the four-year-old boy, who was allegedly killed by his CEO mother Suchana Seth in Goa, was brought to Bengaluru to his father's apartment in the Rajajinagar area. The boy was killed by way of strangulation sometime between January 6 and 8, officials said.(PTI)

This comes after the boy's father, Venkat Raman, returned to India from Jakarta on Tuesday evening after learning about the heinous crime and gave permission to officials to conduct a post mortem on his child.

A video from news agency PTI showed that officials - police officers - were gathered outside the high-rise apartment as the body arrived in an ambulance.

The post mortem conducted recently revealed that the deceased child was smothered to death with either a cloth or a pillow. “The child died due to strangulation. It looks like a pillow or some other material was used,” Hiriyur Taluk Hospital's administrative officer in Chitradurga, Dr Kumar Naik, said.

The accused woman also allegedly attempted suicide after committing the crime, by cutting her left wrist with a sharp object, police said.

The 39-year-old AI start-up CEO, Suchana Seth, was arrested from Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Monday night as she was fleeing in a taxi with her son's dead body packed in her luggage. She is accused of having killed the boy in a service apartment in Goa last week as she was upset about the custodial battle with her estranged husband.

