Start-up CEO Suchana Seth attempted suicide after allegedly killing son in Goa? Police reply

Artificial intelligence startup's chief executive officer Suchana Seth, who was arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son in a service apartment in North Goa, had tried to commit suicide after the gruesome act, police said.



Seth, who hails from West Bengal and had been living in Bengaluru, was arrested by the Goa Police from Chitradurga in Karnataka. She has been sent to police custody for six days by a local Goa court.



After smothering her son to death in a room at the service apartment in Candolim, Seth reportedly cut her left wrist with a sharp object, a senior police officer told PTI.



According to police, Seth told the interrogators that she and her husband were estranged and the divorce proceedings were underway. The 39-year-old chief executive was also upset over the custody battle for her son. Suchana Seth, CEO of Bengaluru-based The Mindful AI Lab, who is accused of killing her son, being brought to Mapusa Court in North Goa,(PTI)

The police official said that the blood stains found on a towel in the apartment were due to the slashing of her wrist. After allegedly killing her son, Seth had stuffed the body in a bag and left for Bengaluru in a taxi on Monday.



The hotel staff, who went to clean the room, found blood stains on the towel. The hotel management informed the Calangute Police. A police official dialled up the taxi driver and asked him to take the accused to the nearest police station in Chitradurga.



A Goa Police team reached the Karnataka town and got Suchana Seth on a transit remand. "The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. We have got six days police custody of the accused and we will thoroughly interrogate her," the official said.



Seth has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), and also under the Goa Children's Act, said the official.



According to Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan, Seth's husband is from Kerala. He is currently in Jakarta (Indonesia) and has been informed about the incident.