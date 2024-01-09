Goa murder: Why did Suchana Seth ‘kill’ 4-year-old son? Where is her husband?

Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old chief executive officer of artificial intelligence company Mindful AI Lab who allegedly killed her four-year-old son in Goa and then travelled with the body to Karnataka, is estranged from her husband. Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old chief executive officer of artificial intelligence company Mindful AI Lab, with her son.

Suchana Seth has told the police that the “divorce proceedings” with her husband were on, superintendent of police (North) Nidhin Valsan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

What Goa Police said about Suchana Seth's husband

Suchana Seth hails from West Bengal and has been living in Bengaluru.

Seth's husband Venkat Raman is from Kerala.

The estranged husband is currently in Indonesia's Jakarta and he has been informed about the incident.

Some media reports claimed that the couple tied the knot in 2010, and their son was born in 2019. However, disputes led to them filing for a divorce in 2020.

Under pressure and driven by the desire to stop Venkat Raman from seeing the boy, Seth allegedly planned a trip to Goa with her child.

What's the motive behind the murder?

The police officer said the motive behind the murder was yet to be known as the woman has not been interrogated so far as she is being brought to Goa from Karnataka.

The SP said that the motive behind the murder would be established only after her interrogation.

He said the exact cause of his death would be established only after a post-mortem is conducted.

What we know about the case

Suchana Seth checked into a rented service apartment in North Goa's Candolim on January 6 along with her son, Calangute police station inspector Paresh Naik said.

After staying there for a couple of days, Seth told the apartment staff that she wanted to go to Bengaluru for some work and asked them to arrange for a taxi, Naik said.

The staff suggested that she could take a flight to Bengaluru which would be a cheaper option rather than hiring a taxi which is an expensive proposition, the cop said.

The woman insisted that she would travel by taxi only, and a vehicle was arranged on January 8 on which she left for Bengaluru early morning.

Later, when the apartment staff went to clean the room in which she stayed, they found blood stains on a towel, he said. The management of the apartment immediately informed the Calangute Police.

The staff also told the police that Seth's four-year-old son was not seen with her when she left the apartment and she was also carrying an unusually heavy bag, he said.

The police then called her and asked her about the blood stains and her "missing" son.

The woman replied that the blood stains were due to her monthly periods. She added that her son was with her friend in Margao town in South Goa and provided the address.

Naik said the police immediately took the help of Fatorda Police (near Margao) and came to know the address given by her was fake.

The inspector later spoke over the phone to the taxi driver, who was on way to Bengaluru and had reached Chitradurga district in Karnataka, to take the accused to the nearest police station.

The police in Chitradurga checked the woman's bag in which they found the body of the child, Naik said.

A Calangute Police team then rushed to Chitradurga and obtained a transit remand of the accused, who was being brought to Goa.

