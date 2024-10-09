Bollywood rapper Badshah speaks in Kannada to crowd after performing in Mysuru Yuva Dasa. Watch

Bollywood rapper and singer Badshah took everyone by surprise by speaking in Kannada at Yuva Dasara celebrations. The event took place in Karnataka’s Mysuru and many well-known national celebrities entertained the crowd with their performances. Bollywood rapper Badshah

The highlight of the event was Badshah speaking in the local language and the crowd cheered for the honest attempt of the popular rap star. At the end of his performance, Badshah said (in Kannada), “I am not a superstar. I am not a singer. I am not a rapper. I am just a writer. I just write my feelings. I am one of you.”

He also paid homage to late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar and went emotional when his ‘Rajakumara’ song played in the background.

The video of Badshah speaking in Kannada took social media by storm and he received accolades from people of Karnataka for his attempt to respect the local language. A user shared the video and wrote, “The simple way to get warm love from us. There's a reason why virat kohli says that he doesn't want to leave RCB, because of the love he gets. Dear outsiders, just try some simple changes, then you surely can get a unfiltered love.”

Another user said, “This @Its_Badshah spoke so well in Kannada and made the #Mysuru crowd fall in love with just this performance. His Kannada was so clean than most of the Hindi speakers in Bengaluru who have been here for longer.”

More than 6,500 artists from all over the country are showcasing their talents in this year’s Dasara festival. Mysuru is already decked up with music, dance, and other performances, while the city's historic palace will dazzle with decorative lights. The Yuva Dasara will end on October 10 and maestro Ilayaraja will be performing on the final day.