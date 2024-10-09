Divorced Bengaluru man loses 21 lakh after finding a new life partner in dating app: Report

A Bengaluru man fell prey to cyber fraudsters and lost ₹21 lakh in an investment fraud, reported The Times of India. The scam began when the man downloaded a dating app in the search of a life partner and ended up losing all the money. A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and BNS section 318 (cheating)

According to the report, the 40-year-old victim was a divorced man who was looking for a new life partner. As per the suggestion of his friends, he downloaded a dating app called ‘Ur My Life’ and met a woman called Mitra in April this year. Mitra introduced herself as a divorced woman and said that she is also looking for a suitable life partner. They both became good friends in a short while and decided to take their relationship further.

The man then revealed that he had some loans pending and was in search of a job. Maya then suggested him to get into Forex trading as it has a great scope of making big money. She also said that she has been making good money by investing into it and persuaded him to take another loan and start investing. She even introduced a broking firm to him and made him to start investing.

Initially, when he started investing ₹50,000 by taking a loan from his sister, he made profits and Mitra forced him to invest more money into it. He reportedly took loans of ₹21 lakh and pushed all the money into markets, through the brokerage firm.

However, after some days, both Mitra and the brokerage firm stopped responding to the victim about his returns and he was unable to access his money. He then realized that he was scammed and reached out to police. A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and BNS section 318 (cheating)