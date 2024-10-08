Menu Explore
Bengaluru boy dies, parents critical after consuming cake from canceled order; Food poisoning suspected: Report

ByYamini C S
Oct 08, 2024 11:32 AM IST

A 5-year-old boy died, and his parents are in critical condition after eating a cake brought home by his father, a Swiggy delivery executive.

In an unexpected turn of events in Bengaluru’s Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, a 5-year-old boy tragically lost his life, and his parents are in critical condition after consuming a cake on Monday. The boy, identified as Dheeraj, died after he and his parents fell severely ill shortly after eating the cake at their home, a report said.

Five year old boy dies after eating cake in Bengaluru: Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.
Five year old boy dies after eating cake in Bengaluru: Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

The boy’s father, Balaraj, works as a Swiggy delivery executive and had brought the cake home after a customer canceled their order. Not long after the family shared the cake, all three began experiencing severe symptoms of illness.

Dheeraj could not survive the ordeal, while Balaraj and his wife, Nagalakshmi, are currently in critical condition and receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the KIMS Hospital.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, with authorities suspecting food poisoning as a possible factor. However, investigators have not ruled out other possibilities, including whether the consumption of the cake could have been part of a suicide attempt, the report noted.

The incident occurred within the K P Agrahara police station limits and cops have launched a full probe into the incident and are working to uncover more details about what led to the family's sudden illness. They are currently awaiting forensic analysis of the cake and further medical reports to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the case, the publication added.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited shortly.

