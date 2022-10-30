Bommai instructs officials to address land issues of Dalit entrepreneurs

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed officials to address all shortfalls in the allotment of industrial sites for Dalit entrepreneurs as per quota announced in 2009.

This was announced after a delegation of the Karnataka Dalit Entrepreneurs Association met Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He instructed the additional chief secretary (industries department), Secretary of Social Welfare Department and Chief Executive Officer of KIADB to submit a Land Audit report and the shortfall in the allotment of land must be addressed within the stipulated time.

The association members said 60 percent of Industrial sites for SC/ST entrepreneurs are allotted in district-level single window committees and 40 percent in state-level committees. Since the project cost of many entrepreneurs will be below ₹15 crore, the district level allotment percentage can be hiked.

Responding to this, the CM instructed to take steps for allotment of 70 per cent in the district level and 30 percent at the state level. The association members requested the CM to instruct KSFC to consider the actual cost of industrial land as collateral security at the time of availing loan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said he would take the decision after discussing it with the Finance Department.

Bommai promised to consider their demand during the next budget on extending salary incentives if a minimum of 10 SC/ST employees are working in industries run by Dalit entrepreneurs.

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivasa Pujari, Karnataka Dalit Entrepreneurs Association President L. Hanumanthaiah, Working President C.G.Srinivasan, CM's Principal Secretary N.Manjunath Prasad, ACS (Commerce & Industries Department) Dr.E.V.Ramanareddy, Finance Department Secretary Ekroop Kaur, Social Welfare Department Secretary P.Manivannan and others were present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON