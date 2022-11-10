Karnataka CM Bommai meets police officers over MLA’s nephew’s death

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met the Davangere superintendent of police over the suspicious death of his political secretary M P Renukacharya’s nephew . He said the incident is being investigated from all angles and that it is not correct to arrive at any conclusion on whether his death is a murder or accident until the investigation is completed.

The chief minister met the district police chief at MLA Renukacharya’s residence in Honnali.

“I have come here not as the chief minister but as a brother of Renukacharya. Nothing can be ruled out. The cops have been asked to probe from these two angles also. Evidence is very important. The question here is how did Chandru get to the back seat? Why was the hair on his head missing? While the front glass has been broken, the backside glass has remained the same. These doubts arise commonly,’’ he said.

Police registered a murder case on Friday, a day after Chandrashekhar’s decomposed body was found inside his car at Tunga canal near Kadakatte village in Honnali taluk of Davanagere district. Chandrashekhar, 25, son of contractor MP Ramesh and former zilla Panchayat president Uma, had been missing since October 30 and the police had launched a manhunt to find him..

The chief minister said the investigative officers are waiting for the post-mortem report and even the FSL report is equally important. “The selected items will be examined. The water inside the body and the canal water is important. The experts will recreate the whole incident to explain how this might have occurred. After these three investigations, the next course of the probe will be decided. The need for a separate investigative team will be decided after the receipt of the post-mortem report,” he said.

In the complaint lodged with Davangere police, Chandrashekar’s father Ramesh said that his son was murdered and his car was pushed into the canal. “My son Chandrashekar’s body was found in the back seat of the car. When they were taking out his body, there were marks on his hands suggesting his hands were tired. We also noticed injuries to his ears. There are other signs of him being attacked with weapons. Some miscreants have murdered my son and to make it look like it was an accident, placed him at the rear seats and pushed the car into the canal,” read the FIR lodged by him

Based on the FIR, police have registered cases under sections 302 (murder), 224 (unlawful apprehension) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of IPC.

A crane was used to remove the car in which Chandrashekhar’s body was found in a decomposed state. It is unclear how the car fell into the canal. When asked how the body was found, the Davengere SP CB Ryshyanth said that some locals had spotted the parts of the car submerged in water and informed the police leading to the discovery.