Bommai not elected CM, was appointed in exchange for money: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he is not an elected CM, and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money.
The allegation comes days after senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's claims that he was approached by some people, offering the state chief minister's position, in exchange for ₹2,500 crore.
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader even alleged that Bommai is only following RSS' instructions, as they have made him the chief minister. "Basavaraj Bommai is not an elected Chief Minister, he is an appointed Chief Minister, so he is not doing anything.
He has given money and become Chief Minister, why will he work? RSS has made him Chief Minister, following their instructions is enough for him," Siddaramaiah alleged. Speaking at an event here, the former Chief Minister said this government has not been able to give even a single house for the needy in four years and questioned as to whether should such a government continue.
"They (BJP government) should be ashamed...as Chief Minister for five years, I had constructed 15 lakh houses," he claimed. Congress leaders have been questioning Bommai, whether he became CM by giving money after Yatnal's recent claim of being approached by some people, offering the state Chief Minister's position, in exchange for ₹2,500 crore. Yatnal, a former Union minister, however, has not named anyone, but has only said there are such "fraud" companies. Congress has demanded an inquiry into these claims.
-
Delhi reports another spike in its single-day Covid tally with 1,422 cases
The national capital on Sunday registered fresh spike in Covid-19 cases, this after it had witnessed a marginal dip on Saturday. A total of 1,438 patients were either discharged or recovered. The national capital's positivity rate surged to 5.34 per cent as compared to Saturday's figure of 4.72 per cent. The capital had registered 1,407 infections and two deaths on Saturday, while it reported 1,656 infections on Friday.
-
Sena releases teaser for Uddhav’s May 14 rally
Mumbai The Shiv Sena launched a teaser of party chief Uddhav Thackeray's rally on Sunday, which is to be held on May 14, in an attempt to reply to the rallies by his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. Thackeray is slated to address a public rally in Aurangabad on June 8. “I will not just criticise but will speak my mind on May 14,” Thackeray said.
-
Maharashtra govt to seek cancellation of bail granted to MP-MLA Rana couple
On Thursday, (May 5), after leaving Mumbai's Byculla jail, Navneet Rana was taken to Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra region for her spondylitis treatment. Later, her husband Ravi Rana was seen visiting the hospital with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya accompanying him. Ravi alleged on the same day that Byculla jail authorities did not pay heed to Navneet even after she complained of health issues and requested hospitalisation.
-
Five of family die after water supply cut forces them to wash clothes in quarry
Dombivli After five members of a sarpanch's family drowned in a quarry at Dombivili's Sandap village on Saturday, the residents claimed there was a two-day water cut imposed by MIDC, due to which the family went to the quarry to wash clothes. In the evening, a villager saw the body of a woman floating in the water and alerted the fire brigade and local police. They recovered all five bodies by night.
-
Centre must ban multi-state credit cooperative societies: Ashok Gehlot
Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Centre should ban multi-state credit cooperatives to protect the common man from the scams and irregularities of such societies and asked state officials to send a detailed report of scams involving them to the central government. He added that the first branch of Mahila Co-Operative Bank would soon be opened in Jaipur.
