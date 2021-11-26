Bommai to officials: Intensify Covid vaccination drive to improve 2nd dose coverage

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday instructed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to intensify the COVID-19 vaccination drive to improve state’s coverage of second dose.

The Chief Minister today held a video conference with Deputy Commissioners of the districts to review the progress of Covid vaccination drive.

“The state has achieved 90 per cent coverage of the first dose and the extent of coverage of the second dose stands at 57 per cent. The second dose coverage should touch 70 per cent by the end of December,” Bommai said.

According to a release from the CM’s office, Bengaluru Urban district tops the list, while Kalaburagi is at the bottom.

Deputy Commissioners should devote at least one hour daily for the vaccination programme and constitute teams to visit the villages to convince people to get vaccinated, Bommai was quoted as saying in the statement.

He also cautioned against any complacency in vaccination drive in the backdrop of reduction in COVID cases.

The cases are again on the rise in many countries, he pointed out, adding that “We should not give scope for a third wave here.”

The state has reported 306 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 2994,561 and the toll to 38,187, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 224 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,49,853.

Out of 306 new cases reported on Thursday, 171 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 147 discharges and no deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is 6,492.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.36 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.65 per cent.

Out of 2 deaths reported on Thursday, one each are from Kalaburagi and Kolar.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 171, Dharwad 42, Mysuru 20, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi 13, followed by others.

