Brigade Group signs lease agreement to provide 54,300 sqft office space in Bengaluru

Brigade Group signs lease agreement to provide 54,300 sqft office space in Bengaluru

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Dec 22, 2023 05:03 PM IST

Sidvin Core-Tech signs lease agreement with Brigade Group for office space in Bengaluru.

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Thursday said it has provided on lease 54,300 sq ft of office space in Bengaluru to Sidvin Core-Tech India Pvt Ltd.

Brigade Group has leased 54,300 square feet of Grade A office space at Brigade Deccan Heights in Northwest Bengaluru to Sidvin Core-Tech India Private Limited
Sidvin, which provides design engineering services and consulting solutions to oil and gas offshore industry, has signed a lease agreement with Brigade Group to secure 54,300 sq ft of Grade A office space at Brigade Deccan Heights in northwest Bengaluru.

The office complex is spread over 2.2 acres with a 4.3 lakh sq ft development area.

"Northwest Bengaluru is fast becoming a much sought-after area for commercial Grade A office establishments. The region is growing at a phenomenal pace and is emerging as a significant micro market in the city," Brigade Enterprises Joint Managing Director Nirupa Shankar said.

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises Ltd is one of India's leading property developers.

It has completed over 80 million sq ft of area in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, GIFT City-Gujarat, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The company is into development of residential, office, retail and hospitality projects.

According to real estate consultant Vestian, the Bengaluru office market was affected during the July-September period as gross leasing of workspace fell 28 per cent and new supply declined 25 per cent year-on-year amid subdued demand from corporates.

