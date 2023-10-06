Bus stop worth 10 lakh stolen in Bengaluru; Cops launch probe: Report

In a bizarre turn of events, a bus stop has vanished overnight in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, forcing commuters to wait for buses on the footpath with no shelter. The bus stop, along with a steel structure and overhead shelter, was stolen by miscreants off of the city's Cunningham road, according to a report on Thursday. The bus stop was installed only last week and cost around ₹10 lakh, officials told the publication.

The bus stop was installed only last week and cost around ₹ 10 lakh, officials said. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | A travelling bus stop co-created with women from informal workforce highlights mobility gaps in IT hub

The Bengaluru police department has launched a probe into the incident by filing a Theft First Information Report (FIR) after receiving a complaint by the associate vice-president of the company responsible for constructing Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus shelters in the tech hub. The accused have not yet been identified, although they will be traced soon.

ALSO READ | 3 bus stops to be remodelled with world-class tech; contracts inked

N Ravi Reddy, the associate vice-president of the company, lodged a complaint on last Saturday, September 30. However, the report said this was a month after the bus shelter was stolen. Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WATCH | Burqa-clad man questioned over suspicions of availing free bus travel under Shakti yojana in Karnataka

This is not an isolated incident, as Bengaluru has seen several bus stops and shelters vanish in the past. Other bus stops, including those at HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Doopanahalli and BEML Layout III Stage, Rajarajeshwari nagar have also been reported missing.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!