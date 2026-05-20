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BWSSB ranked among top five global water utilities at Madrid Summit 2026

BWSSB ranked among top five global water utilities at Madrid Summit 2026

Published on: May 20, 2026 07:40 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, The BWSSB has emerged as one of the top five global utilities at the Global Water Summit 2026 held in Madrid, Spain, officials said on Wednesday.

BWSSB ranked among top five global water utilities at Madrid Summit 2026

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board has "made history by becoming the only Indian water utility to secure a place" among the global top 5 in three major award categories, earning widespread recognition for Bengaluru's innovative and sustainable water management practices, they said.

The Global Water Summit 2026 took place from May 18 to May 20 in Madrid.

According to a statement, BWSSB's integrated approach to water conservation, wastewater recycling, reuse, and sustainable urban water governance-popularly referred to as its "five pillars" strategy-received significant international attention at the summit.

The board was recognised for its contribution towards achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 , which focuses on ensuring clean water and sanitation for all.

In this category, BWSSB featured alongside globally reputed utilities including Aguas Nuevas , Indah Water Konsortium , SANASA , and Sanepar of Paraná .

"This global recognition is a strong endorsement of Bengaluru's emergence as a forward-looking global city committed to water security and sustainability. BWSSB remains dedicated to delivering world-class services to the citizens of Bengaluru," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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