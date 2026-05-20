Bengaluru, The BWSSB has emerged as one of the top five global utilities at the Global Water Summit 2026 held in Madrid, Spain, officials said on Wednesday. BWSSB ranked among top five global water utilities at Madrid Summit 2026

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board has "made history by becoming the only Indian water utility to secure a place" among the global top 5 in three major award categories, earning widespread recognition for Bengaluru's innovative and sustainable water management practices, they said.

The Global Water Summit 2026 took place from May 18 to May 20 in Madrid.

According to a statement, BWSSB's integrated approach to water conservation, wastewater recycling, reuse, and sustainable urban water governance-popularly referred to as its "five pillars" strategy-received significant international attention at the summit.

The board was recognised for its contribution towards achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 , which focuses on ensuring clean water and sanitation for all.

In this category, BWSSB featured alongside globally reputed utilities including Aguas Nuevas , Indah Water Konsortium , SANASA , and Sanepar of Paraná .

BWSSB was also listed among the top five globally in the prestigious "utility of the year" category, one of the highest recognitions in the international water sector.

The recognition was based on the board's performance over the past three years in areas including urban water supply, sanitation management, technology adoption, infrastructure expansion, and sustainable utility governance, it said.

BWSSB's flagship Cauvery Stage V Drinking Water Project, implemented to address Bengaluru's growing water demand, also secured a place among the top five global projects in the "water project of the year" category, the board said.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar, who represented the utility at the summit, held discussions with global experts, policymakers, and utility heads on Bengaluru's evolving water management strategies.

"This global recognition is a strong endorsement of Bengaluru's emergence as a forward-looking global city committed to water security and sustainability. BWSSB remains dedicated to delivering world-class services to the citizens of Bengaluru," he said.

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