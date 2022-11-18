By 2041, Bengaluru to have 314 km of metro rail connectivity

Bengaluru Metro will have 175 km of tracks by 2025, Anjum Parwez, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) managing director, said Friday. Speaking at a tech summit in the city, he said, "By June 2025, Bengaluru metro will cover 175 kilometers... The second and third phase of the metro projects will also enhance metro connectivity across the city and, by 2041, Bengaluru will have 314 km of metro rail connectivity."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Construction of a line in Bengaluru's Devanahalli area is ongoing; this will connect the Bangalore International Airport to the city once completed.

Parwez also highlighted efforts by the BMRCL to ensure last-mile connectivity for all users.

"BMRCL has been getting a lot of support from start-ups in mobility to ensure commuters have last-mile connectivity. We are also tying up with mobility providers to get people to reach the nodal point and commute to their workplaces," he said.

"The biggest challenge in urban mobility is integration of multi-modal transport systems and to move people into public transport from personalised transport modes," he added.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Metro recently allowed commuters the option to buy tickets via a QR code. Parwez said this move had received good response from metro users.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON