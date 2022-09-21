Can’t allow eateries to operate 24x7 in Bengaluru, but will consider plea: CM

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 21, 2022 04:51 PM IST

He made the statement at the ‘2022 food awards’ organised by Bengaluru Hoteliers Association in the city on Tuesday.

CM Bommai addressed the hotel owners at ‘2022 food awards’ organised by Bengaluru Hoteliers Association in the city on Tuesday.(HT_PRINT)
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said it is not currently possible for the government to allow hotels and restaurants to operate round the clock, but a decision to change the rules may be taken in future. He made the statement at the ‘2022 food awards’ organised by Bengaluru Hoteliers Association in the city on Tuesday.

According to news agency ANI, Bommai said, “It is very difficult for the government currently to allow the 24 hours food supply in the city by giving permissions to restaurants and hotels. But the decision might change in future depending on the situation. But we will definitely consider the request at the earliest”

Bommai also thanked the hoteliers for cooperating with the government's decisions during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Hotels become home when there is no one at home. The hotels faced a lot of hurdles during the pandemic but still supported the decisions of the government on COVID restrictions. I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart,” the CM said.

In April this year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels and Restaurants Association(BBHRA) wrote to the then Bengaluru police commissioner, Kamal Pant, seeking permission to run establishments 24/7. The owners urged the government to consider the request as they had been badly hit by the continuous lockdowns and restrictions in the city due to the pandemic.

