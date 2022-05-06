Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Car-bus collision kills two college students on Bengaluru's NICE road

A 22-year-old and 18-year-old were tragically killed on Bengaluru's NICE road after their Honda City collided with a minibus.
In a brutal accident, two youths from Bengaluru were killed on the spot when their car collided head on with a minibus.
Published on May 06, 2022 11:26 AM IST
ByYamini C S

In a tragic incident, two young citizens of Bengaluru died on the spot after their Honda City jumped the divider and collided head on with a mini bus coming from the opposite direction. The incident happened on Thursday evening at about 5:15 p.m. near Kengeri on the NICE road.

The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Sumukh and Leena G Naidu, who was 18 years old. Both the victims were residents of R R Nagar and college students. 

While Leena was a first-year BBA student in R V College, Mysuru Road, Sumukh was pursuing diploma at M S Ramaiah College. They were headed towards the Sompura gate from PES College side while the mini bus was coming from Kengeri when the accident happened.

Sumukh, who was at the wheel of the sedan, reportedly lost control of the vehicle as he was over speeding and crossed over to the other side of the road where he first collided with a Fortuner and then hit the mini bus which was behind the car. 

Fortunately, occupants of the Fortuner were unhurt while the vehicle sustained some damage. The impact of the collision toppled both vehicles and both Sumukh and Leena were killed instantly.

While the mini bus fell on its side, the driver only sustained minor injuries, while all passengers escaped without fatality. The accident held up traffic for more than an hour afterwards, when police rushed to the spot and had to cut off the roof of the car to get the victim's mangled bodies out. 

Police reportedly said that Sumukh's father Sudhakar arrived at the accident spot and fell unconscious upon seeing his son.

He has been shifted to a private hospital, reports said. Sumukh lost control near a toll junction where one of the car's front tyres seemingly burst, leading to the tragic accident. Both the bodies have been kept at the Rajarajeshwari Hospital on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, reports said.

Topics
bengaluru accident road accident
