Caught on camera: Conductor in Karnataka slaps, kicks passenger out of bus

In a shocking incident, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor allegedly slapped and kicked a passenger out of a bus in Dakshina Kannada district - a video of the episode was caught on camera and is making rounds on social media.

The incident took place at Ishwaramangala in Puttur taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, on Wednesday evening at a KSRTC bus depot. The corporation authorities have issued a disciplinary inquiry against the bus conductor and suspended him from duty.

A Twitter user posted the video, saying, “Inhuman act of KSRTC bus operator in Iswaramangala. The driver kicked the passenger and pushed him to the road.”

The passenger was reportedly in an inebriated state and tried to force himself into the bus. However, the conductor was trying to get him out and slapped and kicked him in the course. After the passenger falls flat on the ground, in the video, the conductor checks if he is conscious and tells the driver to move on.

The incident sparked online outrage, with many demanding that the government sack him and take strict action. “He should be prosecuted about his guilty act!” a Twitter user posted.

A report on The Hindu said the KSRTC Puttur divisional controller saw the video and ordered for the suspension of the conductor.

