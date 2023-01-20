Caught on camera: Woman drives 1 km with man on bonnet in Bengaluru after clash

In another shocking hit and drag case in Bengaluru, a woman on Friday dragged a man on the bonnet of her car for almost a kilometre in Jnana Bharathi Nagar on Ullala main road after the two cars met an accident. The man who was dragged on the bonnet was the driver of the other car. The incident has been caught on camera and the shocking video of the car speeding away with a man dangling from the front of the car and screaming surfaced on social media. The incident took place on a busy road with many cars coming from the opposite side as well.

Police said an FIR has been filed against Priyanka, who drove the car, under IPC Section 307 for carrying Darshan, the driver of the other car, on the bonnet of her car. A counter-FIR has been filed against Darshan, Yashwant, Sujan and Vinay under Section 354.

Reports said Priyanka was driving a Tata Nixon which had an accident with Darshan's Swift. Following their collision, Priyanka and Darshan had an altercation in which Darshan got down from his car but Priyanka was in the seat of her car. As the argument followed, Priyanka reportedly hit Darshan and then started driving.

This is the second such incident reported in Bengaluru this week. A 71-year-old man was reportedly dragged by a scooter in a similar fashion after the scooter hit the elderly man's SUV from behind. When the man exited to question the scooter driver, he tried flee while the elderly man grabbed the scooter and got dragged almost a km on Bengaluru's Magadi Road.

