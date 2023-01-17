On camera, man on scooter hits 71-year-old, then drags him on road in Bengaluru

A 71-year-old man was reportedly dragged for nearly 1 kilometer on road by a scooter-borne youth in Karnataka's capital city of Bengaluru on Tuesday. The 25-year-old scooter rider - identified as Sahil - had hit the elderly man's SUV from behind, as per news agency ANI, and as the elderly man exited his car to question Sahil, he attempted to flee. Muthappa, the car driver, then rushed and grabbed the scooter to ensure that he didn't escape but was dragged by the scooter-borne man for almost a km on the Magadi Road in the city. The horrific visuals of the incident were captured on camera; a video was shared by ANI.

"He was arrogant, did not stop after hitting my Bolero from behind, and tried to flee. So I did not want to leave him. He tried his best to escape and wanted me to leave his scooter... he rode the vehicle like a snake. A couple of youngsters followed and tried to attack and stop him. Finally, a couple of auto drivers and bikers managed to stop him and caught hold of him," Muthappa was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A case has been registered and police have detained Sahil. The victim suffered a few scratches and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Muthappa asserted that if the man expressed regret after hitting his car, he would have let him go, but he tried to get away on his scooter. "The public called the ambulance and I have been given treatment. Many people had gathered there, they even beat him. If he had said sorry after hitting my vehicle, I would have let him go. My shoes and new set of pants that I had worn protected me to a large extent, they both are torn now," he said, adding that he has some injuries on the lower part of the body".

The incident comes weeks after the horrific Delhi hit-and-drag case in which a 20-year-old woman was hit by a car on January 1, when she was returning home on her scooter. After getting hit, the woman’s leg got stuck in the underside of the car, and she was dragged for nearly two hours on a stretch of over 13 kilometres.

