Caught on CCTV: Bengaluru SUV driver booked for intentionally killing dog

The Jnanabharati Police booked an SUV owner for allegedly running over and killing a stray dog as it was crossing a road at MV Layout, 11th cross in Nagadevanahalli on April 19.
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 03:06 PM IST
ByAswetha Anil

The police have registered a case based on a complaint by Ramachandra Bhat, a Bengaluru-based software engineer and activist. The driver was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the police are trying to trace the driver. Residents tried to save the dog but it succumbed on the road.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint by Ramachandra Bhat, a Bengaluru-based software engineer and activist. The driver was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the police are trying to trace the driver. Residents tried to save the dog but it succumbed on the road. 

A few months back a similar incident was reported in South Bengaluru's Jayanagar, where a 23-year-old grandson of a prominent Bengaluru-based businessman has been arrested.

Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 prohibits any person from inflicting, causing, or if it is the owner, permitting, unnecessary pain or suffering to be inflicted on any animal. The Act also makes it a crime to beat, kick, torture, mutilate, administer an injurious substance, or cruelly kill an animal. As per the provisions of the law, the GOI formed the Animal Welfare Board of India.

