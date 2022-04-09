Caught on CCTV camera: BMW car in Mangaluru jumps divider, rams into scooty
A woman, who was riding a two-wheeler, has been critically injured after a speeding BMW car jumped a divider and rammed into the scooty and two vehicles in Mangaluru's Ballalbagh area on Saturday. The woman, Preeti Manoj, 47, is reportedly in critical condition, while Amay Jayadevan, 7, who was in one of the cars, is learnt to be out of danger. According to local reports, the person driving the BMW car has been identified as Shravan Kumar, 30, from Mannagudda who runs an interior decoration business at Derebail. He has been taken into police custody.
Another woman who was standing on the divider to cross the road had a narrow escape as the car whizzed past her smashing into the two-wheeler on the other side of the road.
A video of the incident is being shared on social media. The woman standing on the divider was also thrown off balance and fell to the ground when the car jumped the divider.
Reports suggest the BMW car driver was under the influence of alcohol. The police is investigating the matter.
Allowing unvaccinated on campus sparks argument, colleges in two minds
With colleges across the state reopening for physical classes and exams, few institutes are still sceptical about allowing unvaccinated students for physical lectures. Repeated attempts to contact the college principal went unanswered. In October 2021, state education minister Uday Samant announced reopening of degree colleges only for fully vaccinated students, and should continue online classes for those who were not or partially vaccinated. The situation changed after Diwali holidays, with only fully vaccinated students attending physical classes.
12-yr-old raped in public toilet in Bund Garden area
A twelve-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a public toilet in Bund Garden area near railway station on Friday afternoon. The victim's mother has lodged a complaint. The accused followed her to the public toilet, knocked her down, physically abused her and fled. Bund Garden police station incharge inspector Ashwini Satpute said, “A team has been formed to nab the accused.” On March 23, an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on her school premises.
A trial run for automated boom barriers for BRT routes in Pune
In an attempt to keep the BRT routes in the city clear of unwanted vehicles, the PMPML, along with the PMC and PCMC, has decided to install an automatic boom gate barrier that will open only for PMPML buses. One such boom barrier has been installed at the Deccan college bus stop, on the BRT route from Sangamwadi to Vishrantwadi.
Section 144 imposed in Kolar after stone pelting at Ram Shobha Yatra; five held
Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 was imposed in Mulbagal in Karnataka's Kolar district after a group of miscreants pelted stones at a Sri Rama Shobha Yatra procession on Friday night. The Karnataka Home Minister said that 4-5 persons were being questioned. Miscreants allegedly pelted stones at an idol of Lord Ram being carried in the procession of the Shobha Yatra, which was organised as a part of Rama Navami celebrations, reported The Indian Express.
Palghar cop walks 5 km to recover passenger’s lost phone
Mumbai Ramdhan Meena (36), a Railway Protection Force constable posted at Saphale railhead, has made it to the news for walking nearly 5 km in the dead of the night to find a passenger's IPhone. The ₹75,000 phone had fallen from the window of UP-Dehradun Express. When the phone fell, Mohammed Siraj Qureishi, a Kurla resident's was shocked and immediately got down at the next station at Virar. Then they walked 15 km from Virar and reached Saphale station.
