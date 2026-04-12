New Delhi, The clinical laboratory at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Bengaluru has been awarded an ISO 15189:2022 accreditation for biochemistry and haematology, which ensures that patients receive reliable and precise diagnostic services, the Union Ayush Ministry said. Central Ayurveda institute in Bengaluru receives ISO accreditation for biochemistry, haematology

CARI has become the first institute under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences to achieve this accreditation, the ministry said in a statement.

This accreditation assures patients that the laboratory delivers accurate, reliable, and safe diagnostic results in line with globally accepted quality standards, the ministry said in a statement.

The achievement marks the laboratory's transformation from an entry-level NABL-certified facility to a fully established, accredited centre of excellence, it said.

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said, "Accreditation to international standards such as ISO 15189:2022 ensures that patients receive reliable and precise diagnostic services, which are essential for effective treatment and improved health outcomes."

The achievement by CARI Bengaluru showcases how the ministry is transforming Ayush infrastructure into a benchmark of quality and reliability, the minister added.

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said the recognition in both biochemistry and haematology is a landmark step in integrating high-quality diagnostics with traditional systems of medicine.

"It reinforces our focus on evidence-based practice, research, and patient-centric care," he added.

Director General, CCRAS, Professor Rabinarayan Acharya, said the accreditation elevates quality standards, positioning Ayurveda research and innovation at the highest level of scientific rigour and excellence.

"It reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and patient-centred diagnostic services. This accomplishment not only strengthens our clinical capabilities but also reinforces our role as a leading institution under CCRAS. This could be achieved due to the sincere efforts of Dr Vidyashree Anchan and the CARI team," Head CARI Sulochana Bhat said.

The laboratory currently holds NABL accreditation for 50 test parameters across Biochemistry and Haematology.

It also offers a range of diagnostic services, including blood glucose, HbA1c, liver and kidney function tests, lipid and thyroid profiles, electrolytes, and complete blood counts, among others, enabling accurate assessment of metabolic, hormonal, and blood-related conditions, the statement said.

During 2025-26, the laboratory conducted over 1.52 lakh investigations, serving more than 9,300 patients. Equipped with advanced systems and digital reporting tools, patients benefit from faster turnaround times, improved accuracy, and convenient access to reports via SMS, email, and WhatsApp, it said.

OPD footfall in the institute has more than doubled from 18,918 in 2021 to over 51,300 in 2026, reflecting rising public trust and outreach, it added.

Laboratory investigations have surged from just 2,770 tests in 2021 to over 1.55 lakh in 2026, highlighting enhanced diagnostic capacity, the statement said.

'Panchakarma' and para-surgical procedures have also expanded nearly twentyfold during this period, while research activities have remained consistently robust with around 25 projects annually. Since the introduction of inpatient services in July 2024, bed occupancy has reached nearly full capacity, the statement read.

CARI Bengaluru had earlier become the first CCRAS institute to secure both NABH and NABL entry-level certifications during 2021-22, and is also progressing towards BIS IS/ISO 9001:2015 certification, it read.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.