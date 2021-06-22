Chaos, confusion hit B’luru after curbs eased

Bengaluru: The capital city was buzzing with activity on Monday after the government announced new relaxations in lockdown rules, which allows all shops to remain open till 5 pm and public transport to ply. Bengaluru, which was under lockdown for more than 50 days, found some trouble adjusting, especially with public transport.

At Bengaluru’s Kemepgowda bus terminal (Majestic bus stand) chaos prevailed as enough buses were not available. With number of buses reduced and government’s diktat allowing only 50% seating in buses, people had to wait for long to get a bus. This eventually resulted in the social distancing norms being violated.

By 10 am, passengers were seen rushing towards buses and crowding around the door in a bid to enter. Even though policemen were deployed at the bus terminal they were not able to control the crowd, beyond a point.

“I have been waiting for more than an hour to get a bus. I have not been able to visit my doctor due to the lockdown. I thought I will do it today (Monday). There are no lines here and people are running towards the buses that are coming. If the government is reopening bus services why have they started only a handful of them? It doesn’t help anyone,” Raghavendra Shettar, a resident of Malleswaram said.

BMTC in a statement said it operated 3,154 buses on Monday. The official said since the corporation is only allowing those who have received the first dose of the vaccine, the number of services has been reduced. “In the morning, there was some rush at Majestic bus stand because many trains had arrived at city railways station. By afternoon, the situation was under control. But we will be adding more buses,” said a BTMC spokesperson.

Meanwhile, as many as 17,988 riders used the Namma Metro in the first four hours from 7 am to 11 am on Monday. Though many stations had no passengers for the first few trips, however, the numbers picked up gradually. Officials said that it may take more than a week to see the numbers reach the 1,00,000 mark.

BMRCL in a statement said it has allowed the purchase of tickets using cash transactions, which was earlier barred to avoid physical contact. Also on Monday, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Rakesh Singh and senior officials also travelled by metro to collect feedback from the passengers.

Many restaurants and hotel in the city too re-opened on Monday after the government allowed to them operate at 50% capacity, but many complained of lack of customers. Similarly, several hoteliers said they are struggling to keep the operations running as several staff left Bengaluru during the lockdown. “During the lockdown, only the kitchen was running. So, many cleaners and suppliers had left for their hometowns. They are expected to return only next month,” said Akhil Shetty, who owns two hotels in Malleshwaram.

Hotels, clubs and restaurants without air conditioning have opened for service but without liquor supply until 5 pm with 50 % seating, while gyms began functioning at half capacity and parks opened from 5 am to 6 pm for walking and jogging. Those facilities that continue to remain shut are swimming pools, places of worship, political events, educational institutions, shopping malls, pubs and amusement parks.

Despite the relaxations, some restrictions, such as curfew will be in place between 7 pm and 5 am on weekdays while during weekends curfew will be enforced from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday throughout the state. Mysuru, where the positivity rate is high, will remain under a strict lockdown until July 5.