'CID officer stripped me’: Karnataka Bhovi Corporation scam accused found dead, death note alleges harassment

An accused in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation scam, was found dead at her Padmanabha Nagar residence in Bengaluru on Friday morning in a suspected case of suicide, Indian Express reported. The Banashankari police have registered a case against DSP Kanakalakshmi.

In an 11-page note, Jeeva S, 33, accused a CID officer of mental and physical harassment during the investigation, including allegations of stripping and bribery demands, the report added.

Jeeva’s sister, Sangeetha S, filed a complaint with Bengaluru police against CID Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kanakalakshmi, naming her as responsible for the harassment that allegedly led to Jeeva's death.

The report further said that Jeeva had attended a CID inquiry on November 14 following a High Court directive. In her note, she accused DSP Kanakalakshmi of humiliating her, stripping her during questioning, and asking if she carried cyanide. She also alleged the officer demanded a ₹25 lakh bribe and refused to acknowledge documents Jeeva had submitted as evidence.

Kanakalakshmi has not yet responded to the allegations, but a senior officer confirmed that the charges are under investigation, Times of India reported.

The Banashankari police have registered a case against DSP Kanakalakshmi under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (public servants soliciting bribes) and Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (abetment of suicide).

What is Bhovi Development Corporation scam?

The Bhovi Development Corporation scam, uncovered in 2021–22, involved alleged misuse of funds earmarked for loans to the Bhovi community under a government job scheme. Multiple cases from Siddapura, Doddaballapur, and Kalagi were combined and handed over to the CID for investigation earlier this year.

