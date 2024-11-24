Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.39 °C, check weather forecast for November 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 25, 2024 24.43 °C Overcast clouds November 26, 2024 21.45 °C Overcast clouds November 27, 2024 23.41 °C Overcast clouds November 28, 2024 24.26 °C Broken clouds November 29, 2024 23.62 °C Overcast clouds November 30, 2024 23.98 °C Scattered clouds December 1, 2024 23.58 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.78 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 24.77 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.58 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.16 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.76 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.73 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.04 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 24, 2024, is 24.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.39 °C and 27.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 25, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.37 °C and 24.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 159.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.