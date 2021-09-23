Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Civic body warns people against modifications of balconies in Bengaluru
The BBMP also informed that if there is a need for modification at the residential complexes and ther buildings, a pre-approval must be obtained from BBMP competent authorities.&nbsp;(AP file photo. Representative image)
The BBMP also informed that if there is a need for modification at the residential complexes and ther buildings, a pre-approval must be obtained from BBMP competent authorities. (AP file photo. Representative image)
bengaluru news

Civic body warns people against modifications of balconies in Bengaluru

As per the building construction guidelines-2003, National Building Code of India-2016, after obtaining Occupancy Certificate(OC) Commencement Certificate(CC), covering the balcony and additional construction or modifying in the balconies is against the rules of these guidelines which lead to unsafe practices and this has been observed across the city," the BBMP said in a circular.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:02 PM IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday said that the covering of balconies and additional construction and modifications in the balconies is against its rules and is an unsafe practice observed across the city.

Issuing a circular to all the residential apartments of the city, the BBMP said, "As per the building construction guidelines-2003, National Building Code of India-2016, after obtaining Occupancy Certificate(OC) Commencement Certificate(CC), covering the balcony and additional construction or modifying in the balconies is against the rules of these guidelines which lead to unsafe practices and this has been observed across the city."

The BBMP also informed that if there is a need for modification at the residential complexes and ther buildings, a pre-approval must be obtained from BBMP competent authorities, according to the order by BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.