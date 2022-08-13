Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report

In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago. The clash further led to violence between two gangs and Arbaaz was stabbed to death in front of his college.

Preliminary investigation is said to have revealed that both Arbaaz and his senior (whose identity is yet to be revealed) had challenged each other during a college fest. On Friday, when Arbaaz finished the class and walked out of college with his friends, they were attacked by the gang of accused and Arbaaz was stabbed to death.

The police have revealed that the accused had hired goons and attacked Arbaaz after he stepped out of the college. Around 2pm on Friday, the gang chased Arbaaz and assaulted him with weapons. Arbaaz also reportedly tried to defend himself but the goons had stabbed him in the chest and stomach with a knife. The accused later fled when Arbaaz collapsed on the road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the friends of Arbaaz, Siraj, who tried to intervene in the brawl was attacked too and he is currently being treated. A case was registered at KG Halli police station and the cops have reportedly nabbed a few accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON