CM Basavaraj Bommai to visit flood affected areas in Bengaluru on Thursday

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he will be visiting Bengaluru’s Marathahalli - which faces severe flooding - on Thursday. He also said officials from both the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the state disaster response force (SDRF) had been deployed and would be involved in relief activities, after heavy rainfall and overflowing lakes led to major waterlogging in parts of the city's Outer Ring Road.

"I planned to visit Marathahalli today but I do not want to disturb officials who are busy with the relief works. I will visit Marathahalli and surrounding areas tomorrow (Thursday) to interact with people," Bommai told reporters.

"Many issues were raised regarding the infrastructure of Bengaluru and we will soon come up with a plan to fix things in the area. Not just rescuing people, we are even focusing on restoring the loss caused by the floods."

Visuals on social media show widespread congestion along the ORR on Tuesday.

Earlier, parts of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway - set to open in October - were flooded and some vehicles were stuck. CM Bommai has already visited areas in the flood-affected Old Mysuru region to inspect the relief works.