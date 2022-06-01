CM Bommai asks Karnataka Education Minister to submit report on textbook row

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the Education Minister B C Nagesh is set to submit a report after considering all aspects of the issue related to the textbook review controversy.

The Chief Minister addressed the media persons at Mangaluru airport and said that the next course of action would be initiated based on the Minister's report.

Reacting to the statement of the Chairman of the Textbook Review Committee, the Chief Minister said, "the Education Minister has been asked to submit a report. The Minister has stated that he would submit a report after considering all aspects of the issue."

He further said, "The Minister had also met the Seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and said that he would present the facts with the records. Appropriate action would be taken after getting the report."

Replying to a question on demand for a survey of Malali mosque on the lines of Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh, Bommai said that it would not be appropriate for him to speak on the issue as the case is before the court and the issue is coming up for hearing on June 3.

