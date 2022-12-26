CM Bommai assures action into Mangaluru killing incident as locals protest

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday appealed to the people for peace who were protesting against the alleged killing of a man in Mangaluru and assured necessary action into the matter.

"The probe is in progress. The police will take necessary action on it," Bommai said.

Earlier in the day, the locals staged a protest in front of a masjid keeping the body of the man who was identified as Jaleel, who was allegedly stabbed on Saturday night.

The protestors demanded justice while also seeking compensation for his family. The police Commissioner convinced the public who gathered in large numbers.

This comes after a group of unidentified miscreants stabbed Jaleel to death at Krishnapura, Mangaluru outskirts in Karnataka.

Jaleel was stabbed while he was standing in front of his shop. His attackers fled from the spot after the assault, the police added.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but he died during treatment. "Injured breathed his last and now the body is shifted to AJ hospital for further procedures," said Police Commissioner N Shashikumar.

Mangaluru city police commissioner promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limit, from 6 am on Sunday, December 25 till Tuesday, December 27, 6 am, to prevent any untoward incidents connected to the murder.

