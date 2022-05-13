CM Bommai: Karnataka BJP core committee to discuss RS, MLC polls this Saturday
- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the Karnataka BJP core committee that will meet on May 14 will discuss the preparations and candidates for elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from the state and for the Legislative Council polls.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the Karnataka BJP core committee that will meet on May 14 will discuss the preparations and candidates for elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from the state and for the Legislative Council polls.
Biennial elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka and two each graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the state Legislative Council will be held on June 10 and 13 respectively. Also biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3. "On May 14, the state BJP core committee will meet, during the meeting we will discuss regarding Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls," Bommai told reporters here.
The elections to four seats of Rajya Sabha have been necessitated as the term of office of members including BJP's Nirmala Sitharaman (Union Finance Minister) and K C Ramamurthy is due to expire on June 30. Members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by the method of indirect election, by elected members of the Legislative Assembly of that State, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote.
The elections to Legislative Council by MLAs is necessitated as the term of office of seven members including BJP's Laxman Sangappa Savadi and Lahar Singh Siroya is going to expire on June 14. According to sources, in these polls, each MLC candidate will require a minimum of 29 votes to win, and on the basis of minimum votes required and tallying it with the strength of each party in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP will be able win four seats, Congress two and JD(S) one.
While, polls for two each graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the state Legislative Council is necessitated as the term four members including BJP's Irani Hanamant Rudrappa from North-West Graduates' constituency, and Arun Shahapur from North-West Teachers' constituency is expiring on July 4.
BJP has already announced the candidates for three -- two sitting MLCs, Arun Shahpur (North West Teachers’ constituency) and Hanumant Rudrappa Nirani (North West Graduates’ constituency), and former MLC M V Ravishankar (South Graduates’ Constituency).
Basavaraj Horatti, who is currently the Legislative Council Chairman and was elected on a JD(S) ticket last time, is likely to be BJP's candidate from West Teachers' constituency. The ruling BJP currently has 37 members in the upper house, where it is just one short of a simple majority. The halfway mark in the 75-member Legislative Council is 38. While Congress' strength is 26, JD(S) has 10 members. There is also one independent member other than the Chairman.
-
1 killed, 6 injured as court wall collapses in Biharsharif
A 45-year-old woman was killed and six other persons were seriously injured when the compound wall of the Biharsharif district court collapsed on them on Friday morning, police said. The incident occurred when the court proceedings were going on. The deceased was identified as a resident of Hargawan village under Manpur police station, Rajmatia Devi, police said, adding the injured were rushed to Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuri, for treatment.
-
Mumbai court allows Nawab Malik to be shifted to a private hospital
Mumbai: A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court on Friday permitted Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik to be shifted to a private hospital in Kurla for treatment. When the court sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate, the agency's counsel said they did not have any objection to Malik being referred to other hospitals for tests.
-
Siddaramaiah: BJP forcing anti-conversion via ordinance to divert attention
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the BJP government in the state of trying to force anti-conversion law on the people through ordinance route to "divert attention from corruption and lack of administration." Siddaramaiah even urged the Governor to reject the 'The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion (anti-conversion) ordinance', stating that it is aimed at "harassing" minorities.
-
Case registered against Bihar ex-MLA after celebratory firing during dance event
A criminal case has been registered against ex-MLA Narendra Kumar Pandey alias Sunil Pandey for celebratory firing during a dance program of famous Haryana singer Sapna Chaudhary, police said on Friday. Pandey's son and an associate have also been named in the case registered under sections of Arms Act with Karakat police station on Friday. Police are conducting raids for their arrest, sub divisional police officer, Bikramganj, Shashi Bhushan Singh said.
-
'Lions move on…': Owaisi responds to Sena fury over Aurangzeb tomb visit
The Shiv Sena on Friday launched an all out attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. The ruling party questioned the move and warned the AIMIM leader against 'creating problems in the society', PTI reported. The younger brother of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had visited the tomb of the Mughal emperor before addressing a rally in Aurangabad.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics