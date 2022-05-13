CM Bommai to choose the next Chief Secretary from list of 9 IAS officers

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet presented him with a list of nine senior level IAS officers on Thursday after the cabinet meeting to appoint the next chief secretary, given the incumbent P Ravi Kumar's retirement at the end of the month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state's law minister and senior BJP leader J C Madhuswamy addressed reporters after the meeting and said that the cabinet had shortlisted nine IAS officers for the position of the next chief secretary and that the CM will appoint one of them.

The list consisted of Vandita Sharma, a senior bureaucrat and her husband I S N Prasad, who is the additional chief secretary of the finance division, Rajneesh Goel, the additional chief secretary for h,ome, Ajay Seth from central deputation, E V Ramana Reddy, the additional chief secretary for industries, Rakesh Singh, the additional chief secretary of water resources, Shalini Rajneesh, additional chief secretary for planning, G Kumar Naik, additional chief secretary for power, and former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta, presently the additional chief secretary of the infrastructure department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the appointment of the next chief secretary, the cabinet also made a few key decisions at the meting on some other concerns. J C Madhuswamy told reporters that the cabinet has also approved a diesel subsidy which will allow up to 69.5 lakh small and marginal farmers to use tractors or other mechanised equipment. Madhuswamy said that the subsidy will be limited to Rs. 250 an acre, and can be claimed for up to five acres only.

A report published in a leading daily said that the government is easing rules and regulations for the victims of caste-based atrocities on grounds of compassion. Now, people from the SC/ST communities can apply for government jobs on par with the next of kin of deceased government employees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cabinet has reportedly also decided to scrap some of the town planning provisions under Section 387 of the IPC, which excuse stray sites and properties in municipal jurisdictions which are due for redevelopment.

Madhuswamy was quoted as saying that, “A lot of people were facing inconvenience as the owners of these stray sites would not get building permission despite being in between plots that have already seen homes constructed. Alternatively, people would have their trade licence rejected on account of stringent town planning restrictions,” the minister said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON