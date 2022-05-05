BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta transferred, Tushar Giri Nath new head

The Karnataka government has decided to transfer the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) commissioner IAS officer Gaurav Gupta with immediate effect and appoint IAS officer Tushar Giri Nath in his stead.

Gupta meanwhile will take up the role of Additional Chief Secretary of the Infrastructure department. Gupta had been appointed the chief of BMC during the second wave of the pandemic on April 1, 2021.

The state government has ordered the transfer of 16 IAS officers. Gupta's transfer comes before the high-octane BBMP polls whose dates haven't been announced yet. Karnataka is also set to go to the polls in 2023.

The BBMP has been in the news recently and faced backlash from several quarters for poor infra leading to multiple deaths of late including from accidents caused by potholes, un-asphalted roads, water-filled underpassed, accidents due to speeding BBMP trucks and even waterlogging.

Residents have raised questions about the BBMP's failure in preventing these mishaps and ensuring smooth administration. The local body has even come under the radar of courts, which have issued multiple orders to fill up potholes in the city and repair roads, among others.

Read the full list of transfers below:

Sri Gaurav Gupta, IAS (KN:1990), Chief Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Infrastructure Development Department relieving Sri. Anil Kumar B.H., IAS from concurrent charge.

Sri.Tushar Giri Nath, IAS (KN:1993), Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue Department, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Chief Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru Vice Sri Gaurav Gupta, IAS transferred.

Sri T.K.Anil Kumar, IAS (KN:1995), Principal Secretary to Government, Health & Family Welfare Department, Bengaluru is placed in concurrent charge of the post of Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue Department, Bengaluru with immediate effect and until further orders.

Sri Ponnuraj V., IAS (KN:2000) Secretary to Hon'ble Chief Minister is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary to Government, DPAR (e-Governance), Bengaluru.

Sri Ponnuraj V., IAS is also placed in concurrent charge of the post of Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited, Bengaluru with immediate effect and until further orders.

Sri Manoz Jain, IAS (KN:2006), waiting for posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Secretary to Government, Labour Department, Bengaluru relieving Smt. Salma K.Fahim., IAS from concurrent charge.

Smt Khushboo G Chowdhary, IAS (KN:2008), waiting for posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Deputy Resident Commissioner, Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi with immediate effect and until further orders Vice Sri Prasanna H., IAS transferred.

Cap Dr.Rajendra K., IAS (KN:2010) Deputy Commissioner, Bagalkot District, Bagalkot is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary, Karnataka Public Service Commission, Bengaluru relieving Smt. Sathyavathi.G., IAS from concurrent charge.

Sri Hiremath M.G., IAS (KN:2010), Deputy Commissioner, Belagavi District, Belagavi is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Managing Director, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation (KRIDL ) Bangalore in the vacant post.

Sri Nitesh Patil., IAS (KN:2012), Deputy Commissioner, Dharwad District, Dharwad is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioner, Belagavi District, Belagavi Vice Sri. Hiremath M.G., IAS Transferred.

Sri Gurudatta Hegde., IAS (KN:2014) Managing Director, Karnataka Handlooms Development Corporation, Hubballi is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioer, Dharwad District, Dharwad vice Sri Nitesh Patil.. IAS transferred.

Dr Naveen Bhat Y., IAS (KN:2017) Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Udupi District Udupi is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Director (Personnel) Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Bengaluru.

Sri Bhoobalan T., IAS (KN:2015), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Bagalkot District Bagalkot is placed in concurrent charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner, Bagalkot District, Bagalkot with immediate effect and until further orders.

Dr Dileesh Sasi., IAS (KN:2017) Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Kalaburagi District Kalaburagi is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Director, Electronic Delivery Citizen Services (EDCS), DPAR (e-Gov), Bengaluru in the vacant Post.

Sri Bharat S.. IAS (KN:2017), waiting for posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Managing Director, NWKRTC, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Smt. Shilpa M., IAS (KN:2017), waiting for posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Joint Managing Director, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, Bengaluru.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON