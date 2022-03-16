‘Repair roads in 15 days,' K'taka HC tells BBMP after pothole death in Bengaluru
On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court stated that it felt ‘guilty and sorry’ whenever it read reports of deaths in accidents caused by poor road conditions in Bengaluru.
After learning of the death of a 27-year-old man who suffered injuries after falling into a pothole on Sunday night, a division bench comprising of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishna Kumar ordered the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to conduct a three-day survey of potholes in the CBD.
Techie Ashwin (27) died in a tragic accident by falling into a pothole on a Sunday night while returning home from his friend's house. His friends and family were outraged by the BWSSB and the BBMP's continued neglect. Last week also the High Court had taken charge against the BBMP and BWSSB, requesting a new work plan to fill potholes in the city. Roads are frequently dug because of a lack of coordination between the two bodies.
"We're deeply saddened by the young man's untimely death. Following our previous order, the respondent (BBMP) has filed a memo outlining a work plan to fill/repair potholes in Bengaluru's CBD area. We are dissatisfied with the proposed work plan," said the bench.
It also spoke with BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, who was present in court, about the matter. "We demand that potholes in the CBD area be repaired as quickly as possible. The roads must be repaired within 15 days of the incident. We order respondents to survey all existing roads in the area within three days," the court said.
The BBMP's counsel told the court that development projects undertaken by various agencies had deteriorated the condition of the roads. He asked the court to permit him to include those agencies as parties in the proceedings.
The court granted permission to include agencies/bodies as required parties, as well as the American Road Technology and Pvt Ltd agency, which operates the Python machine. As a result, the court permitted him to file the necessary application outlining the agencies to be impleaded as respondents in the PIL. The hearing has been rescheduled for April 5.
Vijayan Menon and others sought a series of directives in a PIL filed in 2015, including one requiring the BBMP to submit an action taken report on repairing killer potholes and establishing a mechanism for citizens to file complaints about poor street conditions.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics