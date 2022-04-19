BBMP garbage truck kills bank official; 3rd death in 1 month
- A BBMP garbage truck has claimed another life, this time that of a 40-year-old bank official, mowing her down and running her over at Nayandahalli junction on Mysuru road.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) garbage truck has taken another life by knocking down a 40-year-old woman bank employee while she was returning from work on Monday night at Nayandahalli junction on Mysuru road in Bengaluru.
This is the third such accident involving a BBMP truck in last one month. First it was a school girl in Hebbal, then a senior citizen in Thanisandra and now a woman in Nayandahalli junction. The truck driver ran away from the spot and is yet to be arrested
In today's incident, the victim was identified as Padmini D, who worked at a nationalised bank as a deputy manager. She was a resident of R R Nagar and was returning from work on a scooter from St Mark’s Road when a BBMP garbage truck knocked her down from behind and then ran her over at Nayandahalli junction on Mysuru road.
The incident occurred on Monday night at around 8 p.m., according to The New Indian Express. Padmini is said to have died on the spot, after which, the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru road got congested with traffic. According to reports, the police have shifted her body to the Victoria Hospital on Mysuru road.
Her body will be reportedly taken for post-mortem and then be handed over to her family on Tuesday. All three incidents have been hit-and-run cases. .
This is the third death caused by speeding BBMP garbage trucks in less than a month. The first victim was a class 9 student who was killed near the old Airport Road when a BBMP garbage truck run her over after she was forced to cross the busy road to avoid a waterlogged subway due to the BBMP's negligence. According to a local report from Public TV, police arrested a BBMP truck driver called Manjunath a month ago in relation to Akshaya, the call 9 student's death
In just ten days after the incident, another garbage truck belonging to the BBMP knocked down a 76-year-old man on April 1 on Thanisandra Main Road. The deceased senior citizen was identified as Ramaiah, who was riding his scooter back home after attending a family function, while his family was following in a car.
It is not clear if the police have made any arrests in relation to the second death, of the senior citizen. According to News Karnataka, it is being alleged in the third case that the rash driving of the truck driver is the cause of the accident.
The driver is reported to be absconding, while the Byatarayana Traffic Police have registered a first information report (FIR) in the matter and search for the driver is ongoing.
