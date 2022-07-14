CM Bommai to visit flood-hit areas of Karwar Uttara Kannada, Belagavi next week

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that he will visit the flood-affected areas of Karwar, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi next week.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi, Bommai who is on a two-day visit to rain-hit areas of the coastal districts said, "I have been visiting the areas hit by incessant rains and floods. I have held meetings with top officials of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts and instructed long-term and short-term measures to be taken for rescue and relief works."

"Coastal regions and parts of Northern Karnataka have received unusually high rainfall this year for July causing huge floods. So far, about 300 people have been shifted to safer places, 32 lives have been lost, 14 Care Centres have been opened in flood-affected areas, and four NDRF and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue and relief works," Bommai said.

Agriculture and horticulture crops have been destroyed in 355 hectares in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts, 1,062 houses have been damaged and about 2,187 kms of roads have been damaged, Bommai said.

A few changes in the rules for speedy disbursal and compensation for crop loss and damage to houses are being worked out and a proposal for increasing the compensation too is under consideration, Bommai said.

