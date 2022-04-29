CM Bommai: Will try to take possession of military-controlled land near Belagavi
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday stated that effort would be made to take possession of the land near Belagavi which is presently under military control.
Speaking to media persons, Bommai said, "The land along the national highway in Belagavi is under Military control. The issue has been discussed with the Defence Minister. He has responded positively to the state's intention to take it back."
Replying to a question on the issue, Bommai further said, "The land is being used by the Military. But it does not belong to the Defence Ministry. It is still a revenue land. All the facts have been placed before the Defence Ministry."
The Chief Minister in response to a question on cabinet expansion said, "It has not been discussed yet. I will inform you about it once the party top brass discuss and take a decision."
On the demand to name the Belagavi airport after Rani Chennamma, Bommai said, action would be taken after discussing the proposal with local leaders.
The Belagavi border dispute is a decades-old ongoing row between Karnataka and Maharashtra. Belagavi, which is now a part of Karnataka, has a lot of Marathi-speaking population as it was earlier a part of the British India's Bombay Presidency.
The Bombay Presidency encompassed present-day Gujarat, Maharashtra as well as certain areas of Karnataka. This region is claimed by Maharashtra with its chief minister Uddhav Thackeray having made clear that his government is committed to incorporating those areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority.
-
Row intensifies as minister says Gita will be taught in moral science classes
Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh has sparked a controversy by saying that Bible, Quran should not be taught in schools as they are strictly religious texts, but the Bhagavad Gita is a book which speaks about “values needed to lead life”. Earlier this month, Nagesh had announced that the Bhagavad Gita would be introduced in school curricula. The education department is now seeking a probe into the matter.
-
Frame rules to regulate indoor air quality in 4 months, NGT tells Centre
The National Green Tribunal, by an order issued on Wednesday, set a deadline of four months for the Union government to frame indoor air quality norms and provide protocols for their regulation. A six-member panel, headed by tribunal's chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, underlined the absence of suitable norms pertaining to indoor air quality despite several studies highlighting presence of toxic gases and particulate matter inside buildings and their harmful effects.
-
Delhiwale: The crowns they wear
They say the world is the size of each man's head. For daily-wage labourers in Old Delhi's Bazar Sirki Walan, it might be truer of their headgear. Almost ever man wears a peculiar sort of cap, and every cap is similar in design. And, as some of the men revealed, each person makes his headgear himself. The plastic used for caps happens to be the material used for sacks one finds in granaries, Ganesh, a labourer waiting for work by the market's main street adds.
-
3 more held for role in violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three more persons in connection with violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on April 16, including a “most-wanted” suspect from West Bengal, police said. The two others were arrested in Jahangirpuri. So far, 28 people have been arrested in the case, while three minors have been detained. A senior officer from the special cell identified Farid as one Mohammad Farid alias Neetu.
-
Ample notice given to artistes: Centre on eviction controversy
Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) officials on Thursday said that due process was followed and adequate time was given to artistes to vacate government accommodations in the Asian Games Village Complex in south Delhi even as the artistes alleged that officials were rude and threw their stuff out. Noted daughter of Mayadhar Raut, dancer Madhumita Raut, said her father, a Padma Shri awardee of 2010, is still in a state of shock.
