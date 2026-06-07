Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar travelled by Metro rail on Sunday while heading to Kanakapura to participate in a "gratitude tour" aimed at thanking people of his constituency.

CM Shivakumar takes metro to Kanakapura constituency to thank voters

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This is Shivakumar's first visit to Kanakapura, located in neighbouring Bengaluru South district, after taking over as the CM.

Speaking to reporters ahead of boarding the metro rail, he said, "People have brought me from Doddalahalli till here. People have got me from Doddalahalli, Sathanur , Kanakapura, Bengaluru South till here. People there wanted to see me ,I'm not able to give them time, those who have come here to meet me were not able to. I too had requested them not to come to Bengaluru."

"I had told them I will come to meet them. So my first visit is to my constituency to meet my people and express my gratitude to them. It is my duty to express my gratitude to those who have nurtured me politically for last 40 years..."

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{{^usCountry}} Noting that about 20-25 locations have been identified to meet people during the visit today, the CM said, "I will appoint officials separately to meet them and do their work… people there are politically aware. It is my duty to serve them." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Noting that about 20-25 locations have been identified to meet people during the visit today, the CM said, "I will appoint officials separately to meet them and do their work… people there are politically aware. It is my duty to serve them." {{/usCountry}}

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During the journey, Shivakumar also greeted fellow passengers and interacted with the commuters.

The CM's office in a statement said in a people-friendly move, Chief Minister Shivakumar chose to travel by metro to avoid causing inconvenience to the people of Bengaluru.

Shivakumar travelled by Metro train from the Vidhana Soudha station to the last station on Kanakapura Road. He travelled to Kanakapura from there by road.

Several programmes have been organised in Harohalli and other parts of Kanakapura taluk from 10 am to 9 pm on Sunday, the statement said.

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The CM took this decision to travel by metro after recognising that a road journey from his Sadashivanagar residence to Kanakapura Road would disrupt normal traffic movement, it added.

Shivakumar was sworn-in as the Chief Minister along with 13 Ministers on June 3, following Siddaramaiah's resignation as CM on May 28.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.